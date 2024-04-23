 Stop dumping waste into the Ganga: Activists - Hindustan Times
Stop dumping waste into the Ganga: Activists

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 23, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Clean Ganga activist Rajesh Shukla and team clean Manikarnika Ghat for World Earth Day, urging people to save environment by avoiding plastic pollution.

Clean Ganga activist Rajesh Shukla along with his team removed plastic waste from the Manikarnika Ghat here on Monday to mark the World Earth Day.

Activists removing polythene from Manikarnika Ghat stretch in Varanasi. (HT)
Shukla appealed to the people to save earth from the harmful effects of plastic pollution which is causing damage to the environment.

Shukla and his team of activists clean a stretch of the Ganaga every morning.

Also the coordinator of Namami Gange Kashi region, he said that the purpose behind celebrating Earth Day is to spread awareness of various measures needed to be taken for environment conservation.

“Don’t dump plastic waste, polythene or any other sort of waste in the Ganga. Shun use of polythene and help protect mother nature,” Shukla appealed to the people.

Gulshan Sharma, Ravi Seth, Sunil Tiwari and locals were mainly involved in awareness drive and cleaning activity.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Stop dumping waste into the Ganga: Activists
