Stop frauds under garb of vehicle insurance claims: UP DGP

PRAYAGRAJ: In a bid to stop incidents of fraud under the pretext of claiming vehicle insurance after alleged road mishaps, Uttar Pradesh DGP Devesh Singh Chauhan has issued a circular with directions to strictly follow the rules while lodging FIRs. The instructions have been issued while citing orders of the Supreme Court.

The development comes in the wake of cases involving fraudulent practices. A case is often lodged against an unidentified vehicle after mishaps and the gangs involved in frauds used to contact the family of victims under the pretext of helping them. The accused would mention the registration number of any random vehicle to claim insurance from the concerned company.

To prevent more such frauds, an insurance company approached the Supreme Court. On the orders of the Supreme Court, officials are making efforts to stop such frauds by improving police action in connection with registering cases of mishaps.

As per instructions issued by the DGP, police will prepare a report after every road mishap. The primary report itself will ascertain how and when the mishap took place. Police will complete further investigations within three months and will provide a full report to the insurance company and the person claiming the insurance.

Notably, an FIR in cases involving road mishaps may also be registered online using the UPCOP App. The facility was introduced to maintain transparency. Anyone can take details and even download a copy of FIRs through the app.