Home / Cities / Others / Stop frauds under garb of vehicle insurance claims: UP DGP

Stop frauds under garb of vehicle insurance claims: UP DGP

others
Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh DGP Devesh Singh Chauhan has issued a circular with directions to strictly follow the rules while lodging FIRs. The instructions have been issued while citing orders of the Supreme Court.

The development comes in the wake of cases involving fraudulent practices. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
The development comes in the wake of cases involving fraudulent practices. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: In a bid to stop incidents of fraud under the pretext of claiming vehicle insurance after alleged road mishaps, Uttar Pradesh DGP Devesh Singh Chauhan has issued a circular with directions to strictly follow the rules while lodging FIRs. The instructions have been issued while citing orders of the Supreme Court.

The development comes in the wake of cases involving fraudulent practices. A case is often lodged against an unidentified vehicle after mishaps and the gangs involved in frauds used to contact the family of victims under the pretext of helping them. The accused would mention the registration number of any random vehicle to claim insurance from the concerned company.

To prevent more such frauds, an insurance company approached the Supreme Court. On the orders of the Supreme Court, officials are making efforts to stop such frauds by improving police action in connection with registering cases of mishaps.

As per instructions issued by the DGP, police will prepare a report after every road mishap. The primary report itself will ascertain how and when the mishap took place. Police will complete further investigations within three months and will provide a full report to the insurance company and the person claiming the insurance.

Notably, an FIR in cases involving road mishaps may also be registered online using the UPCOP App. The facility was introduced to maintain transparency. Anyone can take details and even download a copy of FIRs through the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out