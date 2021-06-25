Stop mudslinging, tender public apology, Jakhar to Bajwas

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday advised the politically and economically well-placed Bajwa family to apologise for hurting the sentiments of youth of the state, instead of throwing mud at others.

Rubbishing questions raised by the Bajwa family over the appointment of his nephew Ajay Vir Jakhar as chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief said that he (Ajay Vir) did not draw any salary or other emoluments.

“The Bajwa family, by accepting a government job for its kin, has not only hurt the feelings of thousands of jobless youth but also damaged the reputation of the chief minister and the Congress, besides tarnishing their deceased father’s name,” a statement from Jakhar said.

He added that even now by pretending to quit the job on moral grounds and throwing mud on others, Bajwa was trying to hoodwink the public and cover up their monumental blunder. It would be better if they admit the mistake and publicly apologise to the people of the state, he said.

Jakhar said that as far as Ajay Vir being the chairman was concerned, he had not drawn a single rupee from the exchequer during his tenure as salary, or any other benefit. “He has a unique identity of his own. Due to his knowledge, vision and understanding of the agriculture sector, even before he became the chairman of the commission, he was being regularly invited by the Government of India for discussions before the annual budget for the past several years,” he added.