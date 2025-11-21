Stubble burning continues to flare across Prayagraj division

Despite a strict ban aimed at curbing air pollution and improving soil health, stubble burning continues unabated among farmers in the Prayagraj division. For representation only (File)

Between September 15 and November 19, officials detected 281 cases of crop-residue and farm-waste burning, imposing fines totaling ₹4.62 lakh.

Prayagraj’s acting joint director of agriculture, SK Rai, said the state government has directed departments to monitor stubble-burning incidents using satellite imagery and promote alternative crop-residue management methods among farmers.

According to Rai, the administration has implemented “effective measures” across the division following these directives. Satellite data revealed wide variation across districts: Prayagraj reported the lowest with 10 cases, while Fatehpur recorded the highest at 151. Kaushambi had 70 cases and Pratapgarh 49.

In Fatehpur, physical inspections of 151 satellite images confirmed 95 cases of crop-residue burning, 55 cases of garbage burning, and 1 case of sugarcane-leaf burning. In Kaushambi, 70 images revealed 20 crop-residue burnings, 21 garbage burnings, and 29 other cases. In Pratapgarh, out of 49 images, officials identified 22 crop-residue burnings, 4 garbage burnings, and 23 hand-harvest residue burnings. In Prayagraj district, inspections confirmed 4 cases of garbage burning, 5 cases of hand-harvest residue burning, and 1 crop-residue burning.

To deter violations, environmental compensation fees have been levied, with ₹90,000 collected so far. In addition, six combine harvesters have been seized for non-compliance.

Alongside enforcement, authorities are educating farmers about sustainable stubble-disposal techniques. Bio-decomposer solutions are being distributed to manage crop residue, and the government is purchasing stubble from farmers, turning waste into income while reducing pollution.

Experts warn that stubble burning depletes essential soil nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulfur, while destroying beneficial bacteria, earthworms and other microorganisms vital for soil fertility.

Rai said farmers are being sensitised through departmental workshops on the environmental and soil-related hazards of stubble burning. Subsidies are available for residue-management machines and combines that cut crop stalks efficiently. Bio-decomposer packets, when applied with urea after harvest, enhance soil productivity.

However, on the other hand, many farmers in Prayagraj are earning additional income from stubble along with the help of new initiatives. Reliance Industries’ plant in Naini converts farm residue into compressed biogas. With a daily capacity of 60 metric tonnes, the plant procures stubble from local farmers, creating a new revenue stream.

The plant produces methane gas using 70% stubble and 30% biodegradable market waste. Stubble dumping centers have been set up in Dabar and Chandpur villages of Meja, where baler machines bundle stubble for transport to the plant, also generating local employment.

PHOTO: Stubble burning (For representation only)