Student ends life; kin claim cyber fraudsters duped her

A student preparing for competitive examinations committed suicide by hanging herself in Govindpur area under Shivkuti police station here on Thursday. The girl took the extreme step allegedly after being duped of ₹71,000 by cyber fraudsters. (Pic for representation)

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

As per reports, the 20-year-old girl hanged herself with a dupatta from the fan in her room on Thursday. The cousin of the deceased, a government employee, said that she was preparing for competitive examinations and she had talked to her mother on the phone the same day and informed her that she had become a victim of cyber fraud, and had been duped of ₹71,000.

She had further informed her mother that the cyber fraudster was blackmailing her and demanding another ₹25,000, after which the mother explained to her that she should not be worried and file a complaint with the police.

SHO of Shivkuti police station Rukam Pal Singh said that no suicide note had been found from the room, while the police have seized the deceased’s mobile and sent it for forensic investigation. The family members said that the student was a victim of cyber fraud due to which she was under mental stress. Further action will be taken only after the investigation of the mobile, he added.

As per the SHO, no complaint has been received so far from family members of the deceased and hence no FIR of cyber fraud has been registered.