Students feted for outstanding show in sports cluster meet

A special assembly was held at Patanjali Rishikul on Thursday to recognise the achievements of those students who participated in various games at cluster level held recently in different cities of the state, conducted by CBSE, New Delhi. They were felicitated by the president, Patanjali Rishikul, Ravindra Gupta and principal Nityanand Singh.

A total 93 students of Patanjali Rishikul participated in seven games including table tennis, kho-kho, badminton, volley ball, basketball, chess and taekwondo, in the CBSE Cluster 2022-23. Priyal Pathak of class 11 won silver medal in Taekwondo in Under-19 (below 73-kg weight category) and thus she also qualified for the National Taekwondo Tournament to be held in Ghaziabad from December 31 to January 4. Insha Riaz of class 8 bagged the bronze medal in Under-14 girls (above 55 kg weight) category.

Table tennis team of Rishikul not only bagged the silver medal but also qualified for the nationals.

In individual event of table tennis, Atharva Sharma of class 6 won the bronze medal.

Volleyball girls team led by Vaishnavi Pandey of class 10 proved their mettle by clinching bronze medals. They became proud recipient of the trophy for the second runner-up. Brinda Kandpal and Vasundhara Maurya of class 5 won the bronze medal.

Along with sports, NCC cadets also bagged several medals in a number of cultural and sporting activities organised during NCC Camp at RDBL College, Nawabganj, Prayagraj from September 12 to 19.