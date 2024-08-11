Students issued fake degrees of pharmacy courses; accused held

Pratapgarh police on Sunday arrested the manager of a pharmacy college for issuing fake degrees to students and duping them of cash worth several lakhs. Forged documents, fee receipt etc were recovered from the arrested accused, police said. (Pic for representation)

SP Pratapgarh Anil Kumar said the accused Ashish Yadav duped a large number of students on pretext of helping the failed ones to pass, concessions in fee and issuing diploma certificates. After duping the students of several lakhs, the college was closed, and a resort was opened. The students were then handed over fake degrees and certificates.

The students were assaulted when they created a ruckus over the issue some days back. A student Mukesh lodged an FIR in this connection at Sangramgarh police station. During investigations, circle officer Lalganj Ramsurat Sonkar found the allegations to be true following which the pharmacy college manager Ashish Yadav was arrested and questioned further.

Police seized laptops, mobiles, fake identity cards of students, stamps of gateway institute education society and Singhania University, cheque books, visiting cards, forged marksheets of diploma courses, admission fee receipt etc from his pharmacy college and his office at Phaphamau.

SP Pratapgarh Anil Kumar said there was no college in reality but the accused realized fee from 300 students in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj on pretext of pharmacy courses. Around 100 students have made a complaint, and more are approaching police every day. All complaints will be included in the FIR and investigations. Cash ₹9.60 lakh in the bank account of the accused have been frozen, he added.