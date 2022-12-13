Home / Cities / Others / Students learn about entrepreneurship in LU’s ‘master class for start-ups’

Students learn about entrepreneurship in LU’s ‘master class for start-ups’

others
Published on Dec 13, 2022 07:15 PM IST

The faculty members and students benefited from the experience of the speakers and developed a fresh insight into entrepreneurial activity.

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW To teach MBA students about entrepreneurship, Lucknow University’s department of Business Administration held an event titled “Master Class For Start-Ups” on Tuesday. The session, held in collaboration with Lucknow Management Association, commenced with an address from AK Mathur, secretary of the Lucknow Management Association. In his speech, he highlighted the significance of entrepreneurship in today’s management education.

Similarly, Sudhanshu Rastogi discussed the vision of start-ups while Ankush Arora explained the different aspects and ideas of start-ups through slides. The session was open for everyone to discuss, clear their doubt and calm their curiosity. The faculty members and students benefited from the experience of the speakers and developed a fresh insight into entrepreneurial activity.

The event was attended by Professor Sangeeta Sahu, head of the department of Business Administration, convener of the program Prof. Sanjay Medhavi, resource persons Ankush Arora, managing director, founder and CEO Hash TagBazaar.com, and Sudhanshu Rastogi, Venture Partner, U.P, Venture Catalysts Pvt. Ltd and others.

