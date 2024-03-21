Sub junior artistic national gymnastics championship begins

Sub Junior Artistic National Gymnastics Championship organised by Prayagraj Gymnastics Association kick-started with a glittering opening ceremony at Khel Gaon Public School, Prayagraj on Wednesday. Inauguration of the Sub Junior Artistic National Gymnastics Championship under way at Khel Gaon Public School, Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Satpal Gulati, vice-chairman, United Group of Institutions (UGI) present as the chief guest, inaugurated the championship by lighting the lamp.

Addressing participating gymnasts from across the country, Gulati wished them the very best for their performances in the championship. He also congratulated the performers of the opening ceremony for their impressive performances.

Chairman, Khel Gaon Public School, UK Mishra, vice-chairman, Anil Mishra, treasurer, Gymnastics Federation of India Kaushik Bidiwala, director, Khel Gaon Public School RC Srivastava were also present on the occasion.

UK Mishra in his address urged all the participants to put up their best show in the championship and expressed confidence of an impressive performance in their respective chosen fields of gymnastics event.

During the opening ceremony apart from gymnastics display, various cultural performances including Ganesh Vandana with dance (Aao Angana Padharo…), motivational song (Aarambh Hai Prachand…), Rajasthani folk dance (Ghoomar), Chak De India (Sports Dance) were performed by the students which were appreciated by the gathering. The vice chairman of the school and joint secretary of Gymnastics Federation of India Anil Mishra reminded all gymnasts that discipline was the key to success.

Director, Khel Gaon Public School RC Srivastava proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was conducted by Shailja Pandey and Aakriti Mishra.

Over 700 gymnasts from around 35 states of India would be competing for the top honours during the three-day championship. The artistic gymnastics competitions will be held according to the different age categories including boys’ category of under-12 (boys) and sub-junior (boys) category besides girls’ category of sub-junior (girls) category. Winning participants will be awarded medals and certificates for individual championships and apparatus championships.