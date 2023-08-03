Sub-inspector shot dead in Firozabad

A sub-inspector (S-I) deputed at Aranv police station in Sirsaganj tehsil of Firozabad district was on Thursday night shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants while he was returning to Chandrapura police outpost where he was the incharge, police said. Police sources said Mishra was rushed to the medical college in Firozabad but died during treatment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Chandra Mishra, 55. He was accompanied by one Dheeraj. Mishra, hailing from Kannauj district, had gone to Pithepura village on his mobike in connection with a dowry death.

While returning, Mishra he was shot in the neck. Police sources said Mishra was rushed to the medical college in Firozabad but died during treatment. Inspector general, Agra range, Deepak Kumar reached Firozabad late in night.