Surat, Udhna railway station in Gujarat's Surat city witnessed heavy crowding on Sunday as thousands of passengers, mostly migrant workers, gathered to board outstation trains at the start of summer vacations and amid a slowdown in industrial activity. Summer vacations, industrial slowdown triggers massive passenger rush at Surat's Udhna rly station

While passengers in long queues in the stifling heat complained of lack of adequate facilities, which was distressing children and elderly persons, Western Railway officials said the situation was normal and under control.

Eyewitnesses said police had to resort to mild baton charge to regulate the crowds and bring order amid attempts to break the queues.

Western Railway PRO Anubhav Saxena said the situation at the station was "completely normal" and under control despite the seasonal rush.

"The summer season has started, so there is an influx of additional passengers, but Western Railway has made complete arrangements. Today, our first train left Udhna for Jaynagar at 1:30 am, followed by another for Madhubani at 5:30 am. So far, more than 21,000 people have travelled," he said.

Apart from regular services, special trains were also being operated, including Antyodaya Express and Amrit Bharat Express services from the station, Saxena informed.

"To ensure smooth arrangements, we have opened seven additional ticket counters at Udhna station. Additional Railway Protection Force personnel and ticket-checking staff have been deployed for crowd management," he added.

However, passengers had a different story to tell.

"I have been in the queue since 8 pm last night. I am with my family and there is barely any space inside the compartment to even stand," said Shobhit Tanti, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar.

Another passenger, Rohit Paswan from Patna, said he had no option but to travel standing as the compartment was full, adding that he was travelling back due to a "shortage of LPG" and production cuts in the unit where he is employed.

Jaihind Maurya from Uttar Pradesh too spoke about not getting a seat amid the rush and the shortage of LPG, a persistent complaint since the West Asia war started on February 28.

The government should pay attention to problems such as these, he added.

"I have been standing in queue in the scorching sun for 15 hours. I have not had food or water as I cannot leave my place in the queue. Some passengers were given water by the authorities, but it is not enough," passenger Shailendra Yadav rued.

Deputy superintendent of police Dipak Gaud acknowledged the turnout exceeded the capacity of trains.

"We are asking them to go back home and wait for another announcement by the railways about new trains," he said.

In a statement posted on its X handle, Western Railway reiterated that the situation at the station remained "normal, orderly and well-regulated".

It said more than 21,000 passengers had already been transported and another special train to Jaynagar was scheduled to depart at 9:40 pm.

"Contrary to such claims, multiple trains have departed as scheduled from Udhna for northern states today, including Udhna - Jaynagar Special and Madhubani Special. Passengers and the general public are advised to rely only on official communications issued by Railways," the WR statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.