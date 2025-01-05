Supporters protest arrests of 13 BHU students, demand their release

A group of student supporters, outraged by the arrest of 13 students from the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha for planning to burn a copy of the Manusmriti at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on December 25, took out an Akrosh March from Shastri Ghat to the district magistrate’s office on Saturday. The protesters demanded the immediate release of the students, raising slogans like “Baba Saheb Ambedkar Amar Rahe. For representation: BHU Campus (File)

After reaching the court, the representatives handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate’s representative. They demanded that the FIR registered against the students be immediately canceled, and a high-level investigation be conducted into the entire matter. There was a demand to release the comrades immediately without any conditions. They also inquired about what action has been taken regarding the memorandum given earlier in this regard.

Chhedilal Nirala, SP Rai, Anoop Shramik, Ram Janam Chaudhary, Rajendra Praval Kumar Singh, Advocate Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Aflatoon, RD Singh, Rajkumar Gupta, Laxman Prasad Maurya, Sandeep Kumar, Ashok Prajapati, Manish Sharma, Sagar, Shahzadi, Shivdas, Vinay, Chahetu, Mohan, and Akanksha were among those present.