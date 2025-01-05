Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supporters protest arrests of 13 BHU students, demand their release

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 05, 2025 06:26 AM IST

13 students of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha arrested for planning to burn a copy of the Manusmriti at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on December 25

A group of student supporters, outraged by the arrest of 13 students from the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha for planning to burn a copy of the Manusmriti at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on December 25, took out an Akrosh March from Shastri Ghat to the district magistrate’s office on Saturday. The protesters demanded the immediate release of the students, raising slogans like “Baba Saheb Ambedkar Amar Rahe.

For representation: BHU Campus (File)
For representation: BHU Campus (File)

After reaching the court, the representatives handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate’s representative. They demanded that the FIR registered against the students be immediately canceled, and a high-level investigation be conducted into the entire matter. There was a demand to release the comrades immediately without any conditions. They also inquired about what action has been taken regarding the memorandum given earlier in this regard.

Chhedilal Nirala, SP Rai, Anoop Shramik, Ram Janam Chaudhary, Rajendra Praval Kumar Singh, Advocate Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Aflatoon, RD Singh, Rajkumar Gupta, Laxman Prasad Maurya, Sandeep Kumar, Ashok Prajapati, Manish Sharma, Sagar, Shahzadi, Shivdas, Vinay, Chahetu, Mohan, and Akanksha were among those present.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On