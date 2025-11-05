Surat police arrest Faridabad man for killing woman, dumping body in trolley bag

The Surat police in Gujarat have arrested a 27-year-old man from Faridabad, Haryana, for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in a trolley bag near the Kosamba–Tarsadi railway overbridge in Mangrol taluka, officials said. The accused was traced while travelling with the woman’s son and caught in Faridabad with the help of local and railway police. (Representational image)

The body, believed to be of a woman aged between 25 and 30, was found on November 3 in a gutter pit off the service road near an industrial unit. Police said her hands and legs had been tied with cloth rope before the body was placed in the suitcase. She was identified as Kajaldevi of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Police said she was married to a man from Muzaffarpur.

“We formed ten teams of LCB, SOG, Parole Furlough Squad and local police. Using human and technical inputs including CCTV checks, the accused was traced while travelling with the woman’s son and caught in Faridabad with the help of local and railway police,” according to superintendent of police, Surat (rural), Rajesh Gadhiya.

Police said Kajaldevi met accused Ravikumar Sharma in Delhi, where he worked at a hotel. They came into contact through social media and later began living together in a rented room in Tarsadi village, Mangrol. She had gone to her native place for Chhath Puja and later returned to Gujarat to stay with him, bringing her two-year-old son with her.

According to police, the dispute on November 2 stemmed from his unwillingness to marry her and her concerns about his relationships with other women. He allegedly strangled her in the rented room. Police said he then went to a market in Kosamba, bought a suitcase, returned to the room and packed the body. He carried the suitcase to the service road near the Kosamba–Tarsadi railway overbridge and left it in a gutter pit before fleeing.

Officials said the two-year-old child was outside the room at the time of the killing. The accused first left him at a relative’s house in Kosamba and later took him to the railway station. He travelled by train towards Delhi and then moved to Faridabad. He was detained there with the child and is being brought back to Gujarat on a transit warrant. The boy is unharmed and in police care. Officers said he will be handed over to the woman’s family after legal formalities.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence). The body has been sent for post-mortem.