Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: NCB nabs alleged drug supplier from Goa

Continuing its probe into the purported drug links in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an alleged major drug supplier Hemant Shah alias Maharaj. The special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Mumbai remanded Shah to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

According to NCB officers, Shah was arrested from Miramar, Panjim, in Goa on March 8 during an operation in a local seizure case. Shah, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was running a shack and resort in Goa’s Morjim area from the past several years.

Shah had allegedly supplied drugs to two local suppliers, Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal, who were arrested in September and December, respectively, in the drug probe related to the actor’s death.

Keshwani and Mahakaal had revealed Shah’s involvement in the supply of drugs.

“Both had in their statements said that Shah had supplied LSD and charas to them,” said Wankhede.

Accordingly, NBC located Shah in Miramar and conducted raids at his premises on March 8 and allegedly recovered 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and 30 grams of charas from there, said Wankhede.

Thereafter, the agency filed an application on April 30 to take Shah’s custody to conduct an inquiry into the drug angle in Rajput’s death probe. The NDPS sessions court at Panjim issued an order, following which Shah’s custody was taken from the jail and he was produced in the court at Goa. He was brought to Mumbai on May 6 on transit remand.

Keshwani is a Khar resident and during a search at his residence in September last year, the agency allegedly seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 gram of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and cash worth ₹1.85 lakh as well as Indonesian currency from him. During his interrogation, Keshwani said Mahakaal used to supply drugs to him. Keshwani had allegedly supplied drugs to actor Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment last June. Chakraborty’s counsel has earlier denied all the allegations.