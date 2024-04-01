Suspected Maoist killed in encounter with security personnel in Sukma

A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar’s Sukma district on Monday, said the Chhattisgarh Police. Police said that the identity of the deceased Maoist is yet to be ascertained and searching in the forest is still going on. (Representative Image)

Police said that they have also recovered a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) rifle and Maoist material from the spot. Police said that the identity of the deceased Maoist is yet to be ascertained and searching in the forest is still going on.

According to a press note issued by the Sukma Police, the encounter took place in Dohramangu jungles under Kistaram police station area.

A joint team of security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out for anti-naxal operation after getting inputs on Maoist movement in the forest, the statement said.

“When the team reached Dohramangu jungles bordering Telangana, the Maoists opened fire and the encounter started. After the gun fell silent, the body of a male Maoists and Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) rifle were recovered from the spot,” the statement said adding that some Maoist material was also recovered from the spot.

With this, 33 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Sukma, according to police.

Last week, the Chhattisgarh Police said that they had killed six Maoists in an encounter in neighboring Bijapur district. However, later Maoists in their press release alleged that the encounter was ‘fake” and claimed that no gunfight took place, instead the deceased were caught and then killed.