Suspected wolf attack claims child’s life in Bahraich’s Mahsi

Fear has again gripped the Hardi police station area under the Mahsi tehsil following a suspected wolf attack that claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy on Monday night. The incident took place in Majra Baggar of Sisayya Churamani village.

The victim, Gaurav alias Ghanshyam, was sleeping beside his mother when a wild animal, believed to be a wolf, attacked around 3 am and dragged him away.

Gaurav sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. According to hospital sources, the child had one arm partially chewed off, with deep wounds on his head and neck, indicating a violent mauling.

Forest officials and police teams have been deployed in the area. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mohammad Shakib stated that although the presence of the wolf has not yet been confirmed, seven forest department teams are actively monitoring the situation.

Between March and September last year, 9 children reportedly died in similar wolf attacks. In response, the government launched Operation Wolf, a large-scale effort involving forest department teams from seven districts, along with police and PAC forces. That operation resulted in the capture of six wolves, one of which was killed by villagers while another reportedly died of a heart attack after being caught.

