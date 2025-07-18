Suspects booked for damaging cars parked outside society in Gurugram Sector 102

Unidentified suspects were booked on Wednesday for allegedly smashing the windscreens of at least 20 cars parked outside the Suncity Avenue society in Gurugram Sector 102, police said on Thursday. The society falls under the “affordable category” due to which there is no earmarked or adequate parking space inside the premises, police said. (Representational image)

The incident took place between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday on an empty plot outside the society where at least 100 to 120 cars of residents are regularly parked, police said. The society falls under the “affordable category” due to which there is no earmarked or adequate parking space inside the premises, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said there were no CCTV cameras installed at the location. “We are trying to find the suspects by scanning other cameras on the route and in the area,” he said.

Ruling out the probability of enmity between parking contractors, he said the area is not manned by anyone yet. “Probably drunk suspects damaged the car and fled. We are trying to trace them,” he said.

Kumar said that officials from Dhankot police post had previously asked RWAs to get CCTVs installed in the area to no avail.

Dhananjay Jha, president of the society’s RWA, which was formed a month ago, said the FIR was registered after they took help from local politicians. “Several residents reached the Dhankot police post on Wednesday night and met police after registering the FIR,” he said.

Jha said they were planning to meet the Gurugram police commissioner soon to resolve the security issues.