SVU arrests education project engineer for taking ₹10K in Purnea

A 7-member team of Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) from Patna on Thursday arrested Bharat Bhushan, an assistant engineer employed with the Bihar Education Project (BEP), while he was accepting a ₹10,000 bribe from a contractor. The action followed after the contractor filed a complaint with the SVU, accusing the engineer of pressurising him to release funds for an under-construction school building. (Special Vigilance Unit office in Patna.)

“When I found no way out, I approached the SVU,” the contractor, identified as Nandan Kumar Jha, said.

“After verifying complaints, we laid a trap and caught the engineer with a bribe of ₹10,000 from his house at Shantinagar in the town area falling under the additional Khazanchi Hat police station. Later, the SVU team conducted a raid and allegedly seized several incriminating documents. We have also seized the laptop and mobile phone of the accused,” sources within the SVU said.

SVU deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raj Kumar Singh said that the arrested engineer was being interrogated and the raids were also underway. “The raids are being conducted on the basis of digital evidence of bribes provided by the contractors,” he said.

“We have seized several documents suggesting that the engineer had amassed wealth,” said another SVU officer.

The arrested assistant engineer of the BEP is currently posted at Katihar and is alleged to have amassed assets beyond his official income. He works on infrastructure projects related to education, such as school construction and rehabilitation.