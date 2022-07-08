Taj Mahal entry free for three hours for Eid-ul-Adha namaz

The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for three hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid on Sunday for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises. The relaxation in ticket booking would be for three hours from 7am to 10am on Sunday, stated ASI official through a notification issued on Friday.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle superintending archaeologist RK Patel issued a notification stating that the entry fee at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will be suspended for three hours.

“This relaxation is for offering namaz at a mosque within Taj Mahal premises. The booking offices at the gates of Taj Mahal will also remain closed for this duration,” stated Patel.

The ‘namaz’ is offered at the mosque within the premises of the Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid for a long time. Also, the Taj Mahal used to remain open all day every Friday until the Supreme Court ordered the monument to be closed on Fridays. The day is used for conservation work by the ASI.

Besides the occasion of Eid-ul- Adha and Eid-ul-Fitr, entry ticket is also suspended from 2pm onwards on the first two days of the three-day annual ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. On the third day of ‘Urs’, the entry is free for the entire day.

PREPARATIONS ON IN ALIGARH

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Aligarh Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani held a meeting with the management committee of Shahjamal Eidgah in Aligarh on Friday in wake of the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. During the meeting, the municipal commissioner for Aligarh Nagar Nigam, Gaurang Tripathi assured proper cleanliness, lighting arrangements and water supply on the day of the festival in Aligarh.

“We have to ensure the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid with enthusiasm, and anybody found involved in disturbing the peaceful atmosphere would be seriously dealt with. The power and water supply should be uninterrupted and special attention should be on cleanliness in the localities and around religious places of Eidgah and Mosque,” stated DM Aligarh.

“We have issued directions to ensure the removal of stray animals on roads and tracks passing through sensitive areas. Special security arrangements will be made and administration will consider the implementation of suggestions made by the management committee of Eidgah,” he said.

“The guidelines issued by the state government would be fully complied with to ensure peaceful conduct of the festival,” stated DM Indra Vikram Singh.

SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani assured that sufficient police force is available for maintaining law and order in Aligarh.

“Police officials along with magistrates would be deployed who would ensure availability of CCTV cameras at religious places and would also ensure that no objectionable posters or slogans are pasted in the vicinity of religious places and sensitive areas,” stated SSP Aligarh.

Mayor of Aligarh, Mohammad Furqan appealed to all not to trust the rumours and if any objectionable or provocative post is traced, it should be reported to the administration and police.

“Do not go for ‘Qurbani’ (sacrifice) in public places and also do not sacrifice prohibited animals. The remains of “Qurbani’ should not be allowed to be spread here and there,” stated Mayor.

