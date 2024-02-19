Taj Mahotsav begins: Preserve heritage to ensure development, says minister

A nation needs to conserve its cultural heritage and festivals like Taj Mahotsav ensure growth and development, Jaiveer Singh, tourism minister, Uttar Pradesh, said. Uttar Pradesh tourism minister Jaiveer Singh at the inauguration function of Taj Mahotsav, at Shilpgram, in Agra, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Singh was inaugurating the 10-day festival of art, craft and culture on Sunday evening at Shilpgram located a kilometer east of Taj Mahal. He was accompanied by Baby Rani Maurya, minister, child and women development.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Commissioner, Agra Division, Ritu Maheshwari and district magistrate, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, welcomed the minister. Joint director, UP Tourism, Avinash Chandra Mishra, conducted the evening and accompanied the ministers who met artisans and craftsmen who had gathered from all parts of the nation for the Taj Mahotsav.

“It is commendable that the Taj Mahotsav has continued with all its glory for past three decades. Craftsmen from all over the nation are here at nearly 400 stalls specially erected for them to showcase their art and craft,” said Singh.

“The scheme of One District One Product (ODOP) was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath with the aim of providing a better market to local products native to specific districts all over the state. Taj Mahotsav, based on theme ‘Samridhi’ (prosperity) and Sanskriti (Culture) is one amongst such a platform to promote art, craft and culture,” said Singh. “A nation and its citizens should be committed to their rich cultural heritage and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as the finest example of it,” the minister said.

Talking about the development in Agra, the minister stated that the city is an integral part of Braj, which is the seat of rich culture. It is near Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna. Nandi Baba at Kashi have approved the reincarnation of Baba Vishwanath temple in Kashi after the creation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In such a situation how can one expect Krishna ‘Kanhiyya’ to wait longer, said the minister indicating a grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura becoming a reality soon.

“Projects worth ₹130 crore have been sanctioned for the makeover of Bateshwar, the paternal village of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is developing pilgrimage centres in Mathura. Feature of Yamuna Aarti has been added to Taj Mahotsav.

“It was our government which brought the new tourism policy, giving the status of an industry to tourism and subsidies to hotels for enhancing infrastructure. Tourism is a sector which gives better dividend even with low investment and provides employment opportunities,” he said.

With inauguration on Sunday evening, a series of events are set to take place all over the city for the next 10 days before the Mahotsav ends on February 27.