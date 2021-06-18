Taj to remain open from Monday to Thursday only

The monuments in Agra, including Taj Mahal, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday in view of weekend partial corona curfew.

With Friday the weekly closure day, the Taj Mahal will open from Monday to Thursday unlike other monuments which will remain open from Monday to Friday till further orders are issued about weekend partial corona curfew, said Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle.

Other monuments include Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Sikandra.

“Opening time of Taj Mahal is sunrise and closing time is sunset. But because of night curfew operative from 7 pm to 7 am next day, the gates of Taj Mahal open late at 7 am and for closure at 7 pm.Tourists are not allowed inside after 6 pm,” said an ASI official.

“The inflow of tourists increase manifold on weekend as on these days domestic tourists coming through expressways form a majority of visitors. The extended closure of three days at Taj would harm in a big way,” said Rajeev Tiwari from Paryatan Mitra.

Some relaxations are expected in the timing of the night curfew from June 21 in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the duration of night curfew would be from 9 pm to 7 am the next day.