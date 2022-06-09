Talking of The Black Magic Women in translation
It was the day of The Black Magic Women on Wednesday as Chandigarh-based translator and journalist, Parbina Rashid, who belongs to Guwahati, flitted across four bookstores signing her latest volume of translation from Assamese.
The latest book is a collection of 10 short stories by bilingual short-fiction writer and translator Moushumi Kandali. The title, of course, is The Black Magic Women, after the lore that if men travelled from other parts of India to the north-east, they never came back as the women there entrap them with their charm.
Translator Rashid, however, says: “The stories revolve around serious gender issues. She brings her characters out of Assam and places them into the mainstream, capturing their struggle to retain their inherent ‘Assameseness’ as they try to assimilate into the larger society.”
Knowing the charming translator well, one could say that she has the makings of a character of Kandali’s. She met her debonair Punjabi Sikh husband in a train journey from Guwahati in her student days and later became partners for life. Who enticed who is debatable?
This volume of Kandali is brought out by Penguin Random House. Rashid has been consistently translating from Assamese the past decade and has several translated works to her credit.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics