Tamil Nadu CM Stalin distributes welfare aid, maintenance grant to differently abled

Stalin also handed over the keys of petrol scooters fitted with connecting wheels to five beneficiaries at the Secretariat
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on Saturday distributed welfare aids and maintenance grant to the differently abled. (File)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday distributed welfare aids and maintenance grant to the differently abled.

He also handed over the keys of petrol scooters fitted with connecting wheels to five beneficiaries at the Secretariat.

Apart from giving away a monthly maintenance allowance of 1,500 to five severely handicapped persons on the occasion, the chief minister issued appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the heirs of four employees who died in the line of duty.

The monthly grant is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, according to an official release. Chief secretary V Irai Anbu, secretary of welfare of the differently abled persons department R Lalvena and other officials participated.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the newly established Sankalp – the Learning Centre & Special Needs School -- at Kollapancheri in Tiruvallur district, at a virtual event.

The Sankalp school has been striving for the betterment of the lives of special children for about 20 years. About 200 children are studying in this school, which has launched a specialised training for children with learning disabilities and those with autism. In addition, children with disabilities will be offered special treatment such as physiotherapy and speech therapy, said a release. Vocational training on jewellery making, gift making, weaving, data entry, soap making, and spice and mask making are imparted to the children in order to equip them to face life, it said.

