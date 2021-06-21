Home / Cities / Others / Tamil Nadu illegal firecracker factory explosion leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
The house where the explosion killed 3, injured 2 in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district on Monday, June 21. (ANI)
The house where the explosion killed 3, injured 2 in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district on Monday, June 21. (ANI)
others

Tamil Nadu illegal firecracker factory explosion leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

The house where the blast occurred is located in Kalaignar Colony in Sattur which is about 20km away from the firecracker manufacturing hub of Sivakasi in the same district
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Two women and a five-year-old boy died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit on Monday morning in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

Two men were injured and are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital. One of the injured is in a critical condition with more than 70% burn injuries.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory; 6 feared missing

The house where the blast occurred is located in Kalaignar Colony in Sattur which is about 20km away from the firecracker manufacturing hub of Sivakasi in the same district.

“They were operating [the factory] from inside a house,” Virudhunagar collector J Meghanatha Reddy told HT. “All of them were recovered from inside the house,” he said.

The explosion occurred around 8.30am on Monday and firefighters were pressed into service. Officials said that it was too early to ascertain the number of people involved in running this unit as they operated without a license.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.