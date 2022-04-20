Tamil Nadu police to question Sasikala in Kodanad heist-murder case on Thursday
CHENNAI: As the police are tightening the sensational Kodanad heist cum murder case, V K Sasikala, former aide of late Tamili Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, will be questioned for the first time on Thursday.
“We have received the police summons. The questioning will be at her T Nagar residence (in Chennai) on Thursday around 10.30,” said an associate of Sasikala not willing to be identified. A team led by west zone inspector general Sudhakar will conduct the enquiries.
Last week, the special investigation team probing the case interrogated All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA V C Arukutty and the party’s Amma Peravai functionary ‘Anubhav’ Ravi in Coimbatore.
The Kodanad tea estate in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district was late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s summer retreat and sometimes she even functioned from here while in office. The land spread across more than 900 acre was jointly purchased by Jayalalithaa and her close confidante Sasikala and her family members in the 1990s with varying shares. Jayalalithaa died in a Chennai hospital in December 2016. Given their relationship, reports say that Sasikala is likely to be questioned on her role in the Kodanad estate and information about the assets in the property. Last December, Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman was also questioned in the case.
On the night of April 23, 2017, a group of 10 men hacked to death Om Bahadur, a security guard at Kodanad estate in Tamil Nadu. They broke into the bungalow and allegedly looted the place. After police made arrests in the case, the trial began In October 2019 in the Nilgiris (district) sessions court. The case has been shrouded in mystery as a week after the break-in, on April 28, two of the main accused met with separate road accidents. C Kanagaraj, who was once Jayalalithaa’s driver died on the spot near Salem. K V Sayan escaped with serious injuries but his wife and daughter died on the spot while they were on their way to Kerala. Police said that the burglars had broken into the rooms that had been used by both Jayalalithaa and Sasikala
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was in the opposition when the crime happened, had then sought the resignation of Edappadi Palaniswami who took over as chief minister following Jayalalithaa’s death. After the DMK formed the government in May, the police furthered investigations into the case. Nilgiris police summoned key accused Sayan to verify fresh information and questioned him on August 16. Sayan had earlier linked Palaniswami to the crime but the latter alleged that the DMK schemed to take a ‘secret statement’ from Sayan to frame him.
No more man-days lost in Bengal due to disruptions, CM tells industry tycoons
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said her government has brought down man-days lost in the state due to strikes and disruptions to zero from 75 lakh per year during the erstwhile Left regime, as she wooed investors from across the globe at a big-ticket business summit here. “We lost 75 lakh man-days every year during the Left Front rule, but now no man-days are lost,” Banerjee added.
Bengaluru: Cybercrime victims get back Rs. 2.8 crore in a first
Bengaluru, called the IT hub of India, is living up to it's name by getting lost money back to cybercrime victims after police introduces new system called Computer-Aided Dispatch. A report from last month said that, of the 32,286 cybercrime cases registered by Karnataka police since 2019, only 7,835 cases or 24% have been solved so far. Victims can call the number 112 to start the process of information recording.
MVA leaders’ phones tapped in 2019 labelling them as drug peddlers: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Raut and other leaders in Maharashtra were falsely labelled as anti-social elements and their phones were tapped in late 2019 during the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Sena chief spokesperson's phone along with that of Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse and Congress's Nana Patole were tapped, Raut claimed adding that the privacy of the political leaders in Maharashtra was breached.
CM Bommai: Will convene meeting to sort out forest-related issues in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would convene a meeting in the first week of May to discuss on legal recourse to tackle some forest- related issues in at least seven districts of the State. Underlining the need to give clarity on the forest and ecology-related issues, Bommai told reporters certain legal steps have to be initiated. He said some matters have to be taken up by the Central government.
40% Commission Row: Karnataka govt to review projects above ₹50cr
These decisions are a fallout of civil contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide on April 11 in a Udupi hotel accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work that was carried out on Eshwarappa, an MLA from Shivamogga, who had maintained that he was not at all involved in the issue oral instruction at Hindalga village in Belagavi district last year.
