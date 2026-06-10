Chennai, The newly operationalised 'Singappen' Special Force will function under the direct supervision of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari said on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu: ‘Singappen’ women’s safety force to function under CM Vijay’s direct supervision

The dedicated all-women police unit is aimed at tackling crimes against women and children.

Addressing a press conference after the launch of the initiative at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, IGP Bhavaneeswari outlined the state-wide rollout, infrastructure and structural workflow of the specialised wing.

"The 'Singappen' force has been conceived as a dedicated women's safety and preventive intervention mechanism. In its initial phase, 70 operational field units will begin functioning across Tamil Nadu, powered by 140 Sub-Inspectors and 420 constables," she said.

Highlighting the scale of expansion, Bhavaneeswari said a total of 2,545 new posts have been sanctioned exclusively for the unit across the state.

This workforce will eventually monitor up to 270 field units across various police sub-divisions and city ranges. To assist the headquarters in managing this network, dedicated officers-including a Superintendent of Police , two Deputy SPs, four Inspectors and eight SIs-are being inducted.

The force is backed by a budget of ₹354.67 crore sanctioned by the state government, split into ₹310.98 crore for recurring operational expenditure and ₹43.69 crore for infrastructure development.

Detailing the technical capabilities of the unit, the IGP said the 'Singappen' force would be equipped with drone-based patrolling systems-introduced "for the first time in the country" for women's safety-and body-worn cameras with live-streaming capabilities linked directly to master control rooms.

The all-women patrolling squads will maintain field mobility using 319 four-wheelers and 101 two-wheelers.

Each vehicle will have a compact team comprising one sub-inspector, two head constables and a dedicated driver.

Personnel will be identifiable by their distinct uniform-khaki trousers and blue shirts-bearing an insignia featuring a lioness alongside a policewoman.

Bhavaneeswari said the core responsibilities of the force would include hotspot surveillance, structural safety audits, patrolling vulnerable areas, rapid response to distress calls through the 'Kaval Uthavi' mobile application, and outreach and counselling programmes in schools, colleges and workplaces.

Personnel drawn into the force will undergo rigorous training.

Following instructions from the CM, the IGP said rapid, zero-tolerance action would be taken against those guilty of stalking, sexual harassment and public obscenity, while stressing that police personnel must guard against wrongly implicating innocent individuals.

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