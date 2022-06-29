Tantrik held for sacrificing 2.5-year-old child in Agra
A tantrik (occultist) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a two-and-a-half-year old child in Jagner area of Agra district.
According to police, the accused killed the minor boy as an offering to please the deity he worshipped as he thought that his ‘occult art’ was getting weak and he was not able to treat the villagers.
Superintendent of police, Agra Rural (West) Satyajeet Gupta, during a press conference on Tuesday at police lines, informed that the child was found missing from Warigawan village since June 15 and a case was registered under section 363 IPC at Jagner police station of Agra on June 16.
“Police began the search and the mutilated body of the child was found near river Kiwad in Jagner area on June 17. The condition of the body itself revealed that the child was brutally murdered. However, after the post mortem report came, police launched search to nab the killer. The police came across the accused Hukum Singh alias Bhola who is a tantrik (occultist),” said the officer. A villager had spotted the accused with the child while he was taking him near a tubewell for the sacrifice.
“The accused was taken into custody and during interrogation he revealed that his occult art (tantra mantra) was getting weak and ineffective and just to revive it, he (accused) required to please the deity by offering her a human sacrifice (bali) and thus he chose the innocent child from the same village,” he said.
The officer informed that the accused also intended to grab the property owned by the father of the victim child.
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
