News / Cities / Others / Tarn Taran: 4 killed, 1 hurt in car-truck crash

Tarn Taran: 4 killed, 1 hurt in car-truck crash

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Jan 13, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Four people were killed and one critically injured in a car-truck collision in Tarn Taran due to poor visibility caused by fog.

Four people travelling in a car were killed while one was critically injured when their vehicle collided with a truck in Tarn Taran, police said on Friday.

The accident took place at Harike Bypass on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway as the visibility was very poor due to fog, they said. (HT File)
The accident took place at Harike Bypass on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway as the visibility was very poor due to fog, they said.

The accident took place at Harike Bypass on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway as the visibility was very poor due to fog, they said.

The five people travelling in the car had gone to Amritsar for pilgrimage and they began their return journey late at night from Amritsar to Guru Har Sahai in Ferozpur district, police said.

The driver was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, they said.

Saturday, January 13, 2024
