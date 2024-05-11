Tata Bhawans in Sangam city to offer new skill courses from July

Two new Tata Bhawans, established at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Prayagraj, are set to meet the advanced skill requirements of students and prospective employers while acting as technology hubs. These centers, located in Katra and Naini, will also serve as skill centers for large industries as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The new building in which the Tata centre would start functioning in Katra, Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore each, these well-embellished centers will start offering training from July 2024, as informed by the principal of the Government Carpentry and Industrial Training Institute, Prayagraj, Himanshu Dwivedi.

The two centers have been set up in accordance with a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tata Technologies, a global engineering, and digital services company, and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government.

The aim is to modernise 150 government-owned ITIs across 75 districts in the state as part of the initiative to conceive and implement projects of high social impact and complement the nation-building efforts of the government.

With a total investment of ₹4,887 crores, this ITI upgrade project will see the modernization of these centers on existing ITI premises, with around 10,000 square feet of ITI area being developed by the Government of UP. The upgraded ITIs will offer six new trades and 23 new short-term courses, catering to Industry 4.0 demands, and training over 1,20,000 students annually at full capacity once the ITIs are upgraded.

This initiative will improve industrial training and education, creating a better learning environment for youth to meet industry needs. Upgraded ITIs will offer guidance and experiential learning through physical and digital delivery as well as employability skills. They will also serve as skill centers and boost local artisan and handicraft industries by offering custom courses on product design and increasing their artistic level.

Officials said that under the pact, 87% of the cost of this entire project is being borne by Tata Technologies Limited and 12% by the state government.

Himanshu Dwivedi said that starting from July, two-year courses on the Internet of Things (IoT), one-year courses on Manufacturing Process Control and Automation, as well as Basic Design and Additive Manufacturing, will be conducted in collaboration with Tata Technologies.

“Two trainers have also been provided by Tata Technologies to teach in each Tata ITI. Apart from this, four ITI teachers have also been trained in these new courses,” he explained.