 Tata Bhawans in Sangam city to offer new skill courses from July - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Bhawans in Sangam city to offer new skill courses from July

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
May 11, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore each, these well-embellished centers will start offering training from July 2024.

Two new Tata Bhawans, established at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Prayagraj, are set to meet the advanced skill requirements of students and prospective employers while acting as technology hubs. These centers, located in Katra and Naini, will also serve as skill centers for large industries as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The new building in which the Tata centre would start functioning in Katra, Prayagraj (HT Photo)
The new building in which the Tata centre would start functioning in Katra, Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Constructed at a cost of 4 crore each, these well-embellished centers will start offering training from July 2024, as informed by the principal of the Government Carpentry and Industrial Training Institute, Prayagraj, Himanshu Dwivedi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The two centers have been set up in accordance with a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tata Technologies, a global engineering, and digital services company, and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government.

The aim is to modernise 150 government-owned ITIs across 75 districts in the state as part of the initiative to conceive and implement projects of high social impact and complement the nation-building efforts of the government.

With a total investment of 4,887 crores, this ITI upgrade project will see the modernization of these centers on existing ITI premises, with around 10,000 square feet of ITI area being developed by the Government of UP. The upgraded ITIs will offer six new trades and 23 new short-term courses, catering to Industry 4.0 demands, and training over 1,20,000 students annually at full capacity once the ITIs are upgraded.

This initiative will improve industrial training and education, creating a better learning environment for youth to meet industry needs. Upgraded ITIs will offer guidance and experiential learning through physical and digital delivery as well as employability skills. They will also serve as skill centers and boost local artisan and handicraft industries by offering custom courses on product design and increasing their artistic level.

Officials said that under the pact, 87% of the cost of this entire project is being borne by Tata Technologies Limited and 12% by the state government.

Himanshu Dwivedi said that starting from July, two-year courses on the Internet of Things (IoT), one-year courses on Manufacturing Process Control and Automation, as well as Basic Design and Additive Manufacturing, will be conducted in collaboration with Tata Technologies.

“Two trainers have also been provided by Tata Technologies to teach in each Tata ITI. Apart from this, four ITI teachers have also been trained in these new courses,” he explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Tata Bhawans in Sangam city to offer new skill courses from July

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On