Tata Zoo gets two pairs of pheasants from Vadodara Zoo in lieu of 21 deer
Tata Steel Zoological Park, Jamshedpur, got two pairs of pheasants, a ring-necked and a silver, from Sri Siyajibaug Zoo in Vadodara (Gujarat) in exchange of 21 deer on Wednesday.
“Tata Zoo donated 11 Hog deer and 10 Black Bucks to Sri Siyajibaug Zoo, Vadodara, Gujarat as part of an animal exchange programme. In return, it has got two pheasants,” said a zoo official.
A team from Sri Siyajibaug Zoo, Vadodara, Gujarat, led by Dr Pratyush Patankar (Curator and Zoo in-charge), visited the Tata Steel Zoological Park on March 12 in context of the exchange. The team was felicitated by the honorary secretary of Tata Steel Zoological Society Captain Amitabh.
The Vadodara based Zoo authorities presented 2 pairs of Pheasants to the Tata Steel Zoological Park officials. The acquisition/transfer of animals by the Zoo has been legitimated under Section 38I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, which has further been approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).
Tata Steel Zoological Park donated the herbivores on keeping in view the surplus at the zoo,while keeping the core population intact.
