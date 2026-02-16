A teacher and a headmistress have been suspended for prolonged absence and allegedly drawing salaries using forged signatures. The action was taken by Prayagraj Basic Education Officer (BSA) Anil Kumar during a surprise inspection of Rajapur Composite School in Manda block on the morning of February 14. Teacher, headmistress suspended for absence, alleged salary fraud in Prayagraj

According to the BSA, villagers and parents had repeatedly complained about teacher Kaushal Singh’s prolonged absence. The inspection confirmed that Singh had not attended school since October 1, 2025, without any prior intimation or official approval. Students of Classes 7 and 8 were unable to identify him or recall the subject he taught.

The inquiry also revealed that headmistress Razia Farhana, despite remaining irregular for several years, had allegedly been drawing her salary by marking her attendance for days she was absent, in alleged collusion with the Block Education Officer (BEO).

Taking serious note of the misconduct, the BSA suspended both Singh and Farhana. Singh has been attached to Upper Primary School, Madupur, Shringverpur, while Farhana has been attached to Upper Primary School, Ghatwa, Karchana. The BEOs of Holagarh and Bhagwatpur have been assigned to conduct separate investigations into the matter.

During the same visit, the BSA also inspected Primary School Bhari-2 in Manda and found that the school’s smart TV and inverter were being kept at the residence of Shiksha Mitra Neelu Dwivedi. Assistant teacher Anil Kumar was also absent without notice.

Although the school had received ₹50,000 under the composite grant, the premises were found dirty and not a single tree had been planted. The in-charge headmaster and all teachers have been issued notices seeking their replies within three days.

In a separate inspection at a primary school in Nakati, Manda, the headmaster and teachers were directed to submit replies within three days for allegedly inflating daily student attendance in the midday meal register, maintaining non-functional toilets, and failing to ensure proper cleanliness on the campus.