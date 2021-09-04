Teachers’ Day: Bitter and disappointed aspiring govt job teachers to intensify stir

Sangrur As the country will mark Teachers’ Day on Sunday, a segment of them in Punjab will learn to live with the bitter lesson of being unemployed, despite having the qualification and degrees. Intensifying their stir for jobs, these unemployed teachers, in a symbolic gesture, have decided to ‘offer their blood’ to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and ministers in the state government.

These teachers belong to specialised categories like BEd or Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) etc. Many of them are into their mid 30s, with some even postponing their marriages, in the hope of a government job. Before the 2017 state assembly polls, the Congress had promised ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ (a job for every household).

Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union chief Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan alleged that the Congress government was using lathis on unemployed youth, and trying to suppress their voice when they seek jobs. “The government is thirsty for our blood. We have, thus, decided to offer a chalice of blood to cabinet ministers, Vijay Inder Singla and Manpreet Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu on Teacher’s Day on Sunday,” he added.

Their union has been holding a dharna opposite school education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s residence since December 31, 2020, forcing the minister to hold his meetings with the public at the PWD Rest House. One of them, Munish Fazilka, even climbed atop a water tank inside the Sangrur civil hospital on August 21.

The protest of New Unemployed PTI Teachers entered its 14th day on Saturday. Baljinder Singh, 25, of New PTI Teachers Union said that they have been holding protests on roads for the past 18 months for their demand of government recruitment in government primary schools.

Partinder Kaur, 36, said the government had failed to provide employment and forced them to hold protests on roads. “The government has not recruited teachers as required in government schools. We have been fighting for a long time and have no option, but to win,” she added.

Hardeep Kaur, 32, said despite clearing all exams with good marks, they are still unemployed. “I decided to become a teacher and cleared the TET and other tests. The government, however, is not ready to fill vacant posts in government schools. This government, which promised to provide Ghar Ghar Rozgar, is killing our dreams.”

Singla, who has been facing regular protests over the issue and was also opposed on Saturday, said, “The government has held a meeting with all unions and tried to resolved their issues. We are doing everything possible for teachers.”