Telangana budget allocates 53,196 crore for 6 Congress guarantees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced allocation of ₹53,196 crore in the state annual budget for 2024-25 for the implementation of six guarantees promised by the Congress before the recent assembly elections. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy looks on as deputy chief minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presents the budget in the state assembly, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)

Presenting the budget in the state assembly, state deputy chief minister holding finance portfolio Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka pegged the outlay at ₹275,891 crore, including ₹201,178 crore towards revenue expenditure and ₹29,669 crore for capital expenditure.

“In this budget, we have proposed ₹53,196 crore for implementation of the six guarantees as promised before the elections. Provision of additional funds will be made as required, once a complete assessment is made about the schemes,” he said.

The government would fulfil all the promises made during the election campaign, including Warangal declaration for farmers, Youth declaration in Hyderabad, SC-ST declaration at Chevella, the OBC declaration and minority declaration in Kamareddy, he added.

Vikramarka said in the fiscal year 2023-24, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Telangana showed an increase in current prices from ₹1,302,371 crore in 2022-23 to ₹1,449,708 crore. However, the economic growth rate exhibited a downward trend, declining from 14.7% to 11.3% during the same period.

The finance minister said among the allocation for six guarantees, an amount of ₹7,740 crore was earmarked for the construction of weaker section houses under Indiramma housing scheme and ₹2,418 crore for Gruha Jyothy scheme under which 200 units of power would be supplied to the eligible households free of cost.

The other major allocations are: ₹2,543 crore for industries, ₹774 crore for Information Technology, ₹40,080 crore for panchayat raj, ₹11,692 crore towards municipal administration, ₹1,000 crore for Musi River Front project, ₹19,746 crore for agriculture sector, ₹1,250 crore for construction of buildings for SC/ST residential schools, ₹21,874 crore towards SC Welfare, ₹13,013 crore for ST welfare, ₹2,262 crore for minority welfare and ₹8,000 crore for BC welfare, ₹21,389 crore for education sector, ₹500 crore for the establishment of Telangana public schools, ₹11,500 crore for medical and health sector, ₹16,825 crore towards Discoms and ₹28,024 crore for irrigation sector.

Stating that the Dharani portal introduced by the previous government for digitisation of revenue records was faulty resulting in a lot of corruption, Vikramarka said the state government had taken steps to revamp the revenue administration and Dharani portal by constituting a five-member committee to study the system and suggest measures to resolve the problems that it created.

The finance minister announced the setting up of Telangana public schools with international standards in every mandal to help the students receive the best quality education at their door steps. To set up these Telangana public schools on pilot basis, an amount of ₹500 crore was allocated in the budget, he said.

Vikramarka said the government would investigate the alleged irregularities in the construction of various irrigation projects in the last five years, particularly Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. “The government will not compromise on getting our rightful share of water in Krishna River and Godavari River,” he said.

Alleging that the previous BRS government had left the state exchequer bankrupt, the finance minister said the burden of unplanned loans is now posing a challenge. “Yet, we will stand by the people with planned developmental goals,” he said.

The Congress government is planning to cut down wasteful expenditure in day-to-day government operations and also by curbing expenditure on unwarranted infrastructural assets. “Our budget focuses on people’s overall development, progress and their happiness,” the finance minister said.