Telangana Police launch 'Operation Crackdown' to break down cybercrime network

Conceived by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau , Operation Crackdown will involve a series of operations over the next few months, wherein the TGCSB, in collaboration with Districts and Commissionerates, will target the crime-criminal networks and cybercrime ecosystem in the state so as to dismantle them and control cybercrime, state Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy said in a release.

The first operation, as part of the crackdown, was launched on Wednesday in 16 districts/units, specifically targeting mule bank accounts across Telangana.

Data analysis by TGCSB revealed that during 2025, 4,775 mule accounts were operated in the state. As part of operation, 1,888 suspected mule accounts opened in 137 bank branches spread across 16 districts/units are being checked.

These accounts are linked to 9,431 crime links across the country, including 782 in Telangana, the DGP said.

As many as 137 police teams, comprising of 512 officers/personnel, were involved in coordinated drive in the first operation. The teams visited and inspected 137 bank branches and collected KYC details of suspicions mule account holders. The checking and verification are presently underway, Reddy said.

"Initial verification has shown that many of these bank branches have multiple mule accounts, in some cases running into hundreds, giving rise to suspicion of collusion of bank staff as well as, an organised network of agents etc," the top official said.

It was revealed that a single account operating from Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad, was found to be linked with 496 crime complaints across multiple jurisdictions and in Suryapet District, it was found that in four bank branches there are 298 accounts linked across multiple jurisdictions. Cases are being registered wherever required, Reddy said.

It was further observed that certain smaller banks which do not have the technical capacity to operate RTGS are using the RTGS of national banks for transfer of funds.

There is no proper verification and validation of the persons opening accounts in these banks and this gap is being "exploited" by cyber criminals, the DGP said.

Operation Crackdown will continue with intensified verification, analysis of financial trails, profiling the account holder details and strict legal action against those involved, Reddy said.

The DGP appreciated the TGCSB and its Director Shikha Goel for launching Operation Crackdown which will be the flagship operation to break the cybercrime network in the state in next few months, the release added.

