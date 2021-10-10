Temples treat for pandal hoppers during Durga Puja in Patna

PATNA

Artisans and sculptors are racing against time to complete idols and pandals, which will be thrown open on Saptmi, falling on Tuesday.

Unlike last year, the state capital is getting ready to give some visual treat to pandal hoppers who missed visiting puja pandals last year.

Several puja committees are erecting pandals that are replicas of famous temples while some has resorted to Covid-19 theme for paying tribute to corona warriors.

Kadamkuan-based Shri Shri Navyuvak Sangh Durga Puja Samiti is creating a replica of Kathmandu’s Boudha Stupa.

The committee’s chairperson, Arjun Yadav, said, “We are erecting a 40-foot-high pandal replicating Boudha Stupa using bamboo and cardboard. Vibrant paint and a statue of Lord Buddha at the entrance gate will give feel like of the original stupa.”

Similarly, Anandpuri-based Shri Vijay Vahini Durga Puja Samiti is replicating Kedarnath temple.

Santosh Kumar, convener of the committee, said, “We are imitating Kedarnath temple this year with rainbow theme to give the message of ‘ray of hope’ after pandemic. We have already decorated approach road with colourful fringes matching with our rainbow theme.”

“Our idols are also inspired by Covid-19 frontline workers. We have arranged for masks, sanitisation and visitors entry will be allowed in staggered manner. We have also set up Covid-19 vaccination camp which will stay functional till October 14”, he added.

Rajendra Nagar’s Yuva Ekta Manch Durga Puja Saimiti is replicating Mountain Kailash with waterfall to attract visitors. “We have created 20 feet high pandal looking like Kailash Mountain along with waterfall structure. Eco friendly materials are being used to create pandal and idols. Earlier, we used to erect more than 27 idols but this year we are erecting only nine idols as the size on pandal has been reduced. We have deployed volunteers for crowd management in evening hours“, said a committee member.

Likewise, Mithapur-based Gorimath Puja Committee is replicating Thai Temple.

Dr Dharmendra Kumar, “We have erected pandal which is 35 feet high while the size of idols has scaled down to 10 feet. We will pay tribute to Corona warriors through creative illumination using LED lights.