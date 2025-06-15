Tendulkar Foundation to develop 50 playgrounds in Maoist-affected Dantewada

Raipur: The Dantewada administration in Chhattisgarh has decided to develop 50 playgrounds under the Maidan Cup initiative in collaboration with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and the Mann Deshi Foundation in the Maoist-affected district. The playgrounds are being built on the campuses of government high schools, higher secondary schools, and porta-cabin schools. (Representational image)

So far, 20 playgrounds have been completed through active community participation, and the remaining 30 are expected to be ready by October.

“This project is not just about sports infrastructure — it’s about rebuilding lives, empowering youth, and giving Dantewada a new future,” said district collector, Dantewada, Kunal Dudawat.

Inspired by the Bastar Olympics 2024, the Maidan Cup was launched to connect children and youth from remote areas to mainstream opportunities through sport, he added.

The first phase targets the construction of playgrounds in 50 villages, to be expanded to the entire district in subsequent phases. The playgrounds are being built on the campuses of government high schools, higher secondary schools, and porta-cabin schools using local materials, with each costing under ₹4 lakh. They include facilities for 13 sports items such as running, long jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus, and wall climbing. Local children have also contributed by painting the boundary walls, making the spaces more vibrant and personal.

Rather than constructing the facilities unilaterally, the administration brought in community support and iconic names like Sachin Tendulkar to generate enthusiasm among the youth.

“Our goal is to see the next generation of sports stars — like Tendulkar or Neeraj Chopra — emerge from Bastar,” Dudawat added.

To further encourage quality development, panchayats creating the best playgrounds under the initiative will be rewarded with a skating park. In addition, work has begun on a residential sports city in Dantewada, which will offer specialised training and advanced facilities including grounds for cricket, football, and hockey, along with swimming pools and athlete housing.

“This is the first time India is witnessing a grassroots movement led by communities to build playgrounds for children,” said Divya Sinha of the Mann Deshi Foundation. “We want Dantewada and Bastar to be known for climbing walls and skateboards — not conflict.”

She noted that around 70% of Indian schools lack proper sports infrastructure, and over 500 million Indians have never played a sport. “In Dantewada, many children have never had a safe space to run, play, or just be kids. But that’s changing now.”

So far, playgrounds in villages like Chhindnar, Kasoli, and Heetameta have been completed, directly benefiting around 10,000 children. Under the Foundation’s travel coach programme, over 100 government school sports teachers have been trained in Dantewada — part of a broader vision that has already trained 1,700 teachers in Maharashtra.

Prabhat Sinha from the Mann Deshi Foundation emphasised the community’s active role in the initiative. “More than 150 villagers — including teachers, farmers, labourers, and children — have come together to build these playgrounds with pride,” he said.

Following its success in Dantewada, the Maidan Cup initiative is set to expand to other districts such as Jashpur — the home district of Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai — and Raigarh.