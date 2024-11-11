Terrorised on road, judge names Bhati gang in FIR

A case has been registered at Khair police station of Aligarh on a complaint received from a judge serving at Farrukhabad Court in Uttar Pradesh. The judge has alleged that on October 29, his car was chased and he was terrorised by unidentified men in a car. For representation only (HT File Photo)

He expressed fears that the men possibly belonged to the Sundar Bhati gang, a criminal whom he had awarded a life term in 2021.

According to the judge, the accused moved away after he stopped his car at Sofa police outpost in Aligarh.

Dr Anil Kumar, serving as Special Judge EC Act at Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, has lodged FIR under section 191(2) (rioting), 109 (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongfully restraining a person), 352 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 131 (criminal assault), 125 (act endangering life) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Khair police station of Aligarh on November 9 against unidentified people.

ALSO READ- A phone call between 4 friends led to arrest of Baba Siddique's shooter. Here's how

The judge had raised apprehensions that this might be an act by men of criminal Sundar Bhati, who along with 11 other gang members, was convicted and sentenced to life by him during his term as additional sessions judge at district court, Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 5, 2021 in a session trial.

The judge had stated that he has no enmity with anyone but has a suspicion that Sundar Bhati and his gang members might have conspired to attack him with the intention to kill to take revenge of their conviction, as these persons were never convicted till then, despite having long criminal antecedents, he stated in the FIR.

ALSO READ- In a first, Taliban attends UN-hosted climate talks, seeks dialogue with US

He alleged that on the evening of October 29, as he moved towards Jattari after crossing Gaumat Chauraha at Khair in Aligarh, five men in a Bolero car chased him and tried to stop his car by blocking the way repeatedly with their car. These accused men used abusive language and trained their weapons at him, alleged the judge.

ALSO READ- In complaint to EC, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of creating ‘enmity’ between states: ‘Falsehoods, lies’

These accused took a U-turn and moved away as the judge reached and stopped Sofa Police chowki in Aligarh. The judge attached the photograph of the Bolero car along with FIR wherein he stated that he orally informed Sandeep Kumar, the police chowki immediately and also informed DK Sisodiya, the SHO, Khair, the same day.

The judge clarified that his vehicle had not touched anyone’s vehicle on the road, thus, it cannot be a case of road rage. Yet, these five men deliberately terrorised him with the intention to kill, he alleged.

“A case has been registered after an FIR was filed by the additional district judge posted at Farrukhabad Court alleging that his car was overtaken and blocked by five men in white Bolero car. CCTV footage of the particular day is being watched and assessed and the vehicle about which the judge has mentioned is being looked into beside other required legal compliance,” said Varun Kumar, circle officer, Khair, in Aligarh on Monday.