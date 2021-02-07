Thane couple suffers severe burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak

A Thane-based couple suffered severe burns in a fire at their flat on Saturday, around 11.15 pm. As per the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the fire took place at Mitir Society, Puranik Rumah Bali Park, in Ghodbunder, Thane (West).

According to the RDMC, there was a leakage in the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder and the inflammable gas ignited when it came in contact with the flame of an oil lamp in the shrine inside the flat.

“Following the incident, our team visited the house. As per the inspection, it is ascertained that there was a leakage in the regulator of the LPG cylinder and the oil lamp ignited the gas, and the couple were caught in the blaze,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC.

Mahesh Kadam, 39, and his wife Priti Kadam, 34, both suffered 60% burns and their condition is critical.

“At the time of the incident, the duo was having dinner and they were caught in the blaze. They were rushed to a hospital by neighbours and we were also informed,” added Kadam.