Thane couple suffers severe burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak
A Thane-based couple suffered severe burns in a fire at their flat on Saturday, around 11.15 pm. As per the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the fire took place at Mitir Society, Puranik Rumah Bali Park, in Ghodbunder, Thane (West).
According to the RDMC, there was a leakage in the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder and the inflammable gas ignited when it came in contact with the flame of an oil lamp in the shrine inside the flat.
“Following the incident, our team visited the house. As per the inspection, it is ascertained that there was a leakage in the regulator of the LPG cylinder and the oil lamp ignited the gas, and the couple were caught in the blaze,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC.
Mahesh Kadam, 39, and his wife Priti Kadam, 34, both suffered 60% burns and their condition is critical.
“At the time of the incident, the duo was having dinner and they were caught in the blaze. They were rushed to a hospital by neighbours and we were also informed,” added Kadam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali candidate for Nayagaon MC polls booked for attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane couple suffers severe burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 slum clusters gutted after blaze in Sanjay Colony, none hurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No net, no problem: How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Delhi Police issue notices to 9 from UP’s Baghpat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protester at Tikri border dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹427-crore bogus GST billing racket busted in Ludhiana, two held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman found murdered at vacant plot near Ludhiana’s Dhandhari Bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox