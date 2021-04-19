Thane special cell struggles with shortage of Remdesivir

Three days after the Thane district collector set up a special cell for smooth distribution of Remdesivir, the cell is unable to function normally due to the shortage of the medicine. Relatives of the patients are currently being asked to arrange for Remdesivir themselves.

“We have formed the logistics based on the requirement in both private and government hospitals, based on which, we have informed medical companies regarding the requirement. But we are yet to receive enough doses as per the demand,” said a senior officer from Thane district.

Meanwhile, relatives of the patients in need of Remdesivir are struggling to get the medicine. “We contacted the district helpline number but to no avail. When we reached out to many contacts provided by our friends and relatives, we realised that there are many trying to fleece you by selling it for a huge sum,” said Satish Ghorpade, 42, whose father is admitted to a hospital in Kalyan as he is Covid positive.