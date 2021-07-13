Home / Cities / Others / There is no other way but to join politics: Charuni
There is no other way but to join politics: Charuni

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Monday reiterated that the farmers should join active politics to have a say in the policy-making process
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:49 AM IST

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Monday reiterated that the farmers should join active politics to have a say in the policy-making process.

“The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has launched Mission Uttar Pradesh to ensure defeat of BJP, but defeating the BJP will not help until pro-farmer leaders are elected,” Charuni said, during his Panipat visit.

The BKU president and member of SKM added that these are his personal views and has no association with the SKM. “If people with criminal backgrounds can fight elections and loot the public money, why can’t farmers enter politics for their rights,” he said.

He said the agitation will continue until the anti-farm laws are withdrawn and farmers will intensify the protest.

Reacting to the attack on farm leader Ram Singh Kundu, he slammed the state government for increasing crime rate in state. He urged BKU leaders and farmers to hold protests in a a democratic way and not indulge in violence.

