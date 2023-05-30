Home / Cities / Others / Fire breaks out in Hazratganj restaurant; third such incident within a week

Fire breaks out in Hazratganj restaurant; third such incident within a week

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 10:17 PM IST

The blaze initiated inside the kitchen of the Kabila restaurant. Smokes emanating from the fire drew onlookers who shot videos and circulated them on social media.

Triggering panic, a fire broke out inside the kitchen of a restaurant situated at the heart of the city in Hazratganj on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze initiated inside the kitchen of the Kabila restaurant. Smokes emanating from the fire drew onlookers who shot videos and circulated them on social media.

This is the third fire incident reported from the city within a week. (Deepak Gupta)
“On being informed of the incident, two fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control,” said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (CFO), Lucknow. Before it could spread further, the fire -- which had started during cooking -- was brought under control, he added.

One of the onlookers, Amit, who was present at the site, said, “I was passing by and saw black smoke with fire coming out of the window. It looked massive initially. If not controlled in time, it could have spread and led to the loss of lives as buildings are closely attached.”

Significantly, this is the third fire incident reported from the city within a week. Earlier, on Sunday (May 28) afternoon, a fire had broken out at Ritz, a two-storey restaurant and sweet shop, in the Mahanagar area of Lucknow. The fire was caused due to a fire in the pizza oven that spread to the kitchen duct and the cellar of the restaurant. Previously, on Saturday, a blaze broke out in a hotel after its generator caught fire. However, no fatalities or property damage was reported in either of the two instances.

When asked about the rise in fire incidents, especially in eateries that have narrow exits, the CFO said, “Most of the old eatery shops/ restaurants in the city are made like this. It is certainly a cause of concern.”

Separately, two other fire incidents were also reported on Tuesday afternoon by the fire department. One owing to a fire in a gas cylinder in the Jankipuram area under the Bakshi Ka Talab unit and the other in the transformer of Railway Power House near Fateh Ali Masjid in Alambagh. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported by the fire department in these incidents as well.

