‘Third phase of vaccination to be delayed in Haryana’

The district health officials of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Dadri, Jind and other parts of Haryana on Friday said that the third phase of vaccination which will cover people in the 18-44 age group will not start from May 1 as they have not received the vaccine doses.

Jind immunisation officer Dr Navneet Kumar said registration for eligible persons aged above 18 has been opened on CoWIN portal but vaccination will not start from May 1 as they are yet to receive the vaccine doses.

“We will continue vaccination of all aged above 45 as we have enough stock to inoculate them. Those above 45 are allowed to walk in for vaccination but those above 18 will have to pre-register. We have not received information from the state headquarters as to how many persons above 18 have registered for inoculation,” Dr Kumar added.

Jhajjar deputy civil surgeon Dr Ranbir Singh said no slots have been opened for booking a session and the same will be started after they get details of those who will get the jabs.

“The beneficiaries will have to report at the given vaccination centre to receive the jab. Walk-ins will not be allowed. We are hoping that the third phase of vaccination will get more pace as compared to the other two phases. We will ensure that there is no rush at the vaccination centres,” Dr Singh added.

A senior PGIMS functionary said they are yet to receive the vaccine doses for third phase of the inoculation drive.

“Vaccination will start once the state receives substantial number of vaccine doses from pharma companies. For the third phase, Centre has given assent to state governments to directly place orders with pharma companies,” the official added.

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said vaccination for the 18-45 age group which was scheduled to start from Saturday has been postponed in district.

“It might get delayed for 3-4 days as we are yet to get data of those who have registered for vaccination,” he said.

He added that there are over 10,000 doses (of Covishield and Covaxine) available with the department for beneficiaries coming in for second dose.

While Yamunanagar civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said he has a target of inoculating 10,000 residents of the age group on the first day, but the doses are yet to arrive.