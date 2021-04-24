Thirrsur Pooram celebrated without pomp amid Covid

Thiruvananthapuram Amid strict vigil and restrictions in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic in Kerala and across the country, Thirrsur Pooram was celebrated on Friday without spectators. Unlike the usual pomp and thunderous cheers of spectators -- who enjoy the ensemble of percussion instruments and parade of 80-odd, caparisoned elephants -- this time, Pooram was restricted to mere rituals.

The entry was restricted to only artists, temple board members, mahouts and others involved in the rituals of the festival. Earlier, the temple body and many Hindu outfits had insisted for a regular festival, citing the just- concluded assembly elections, but after several rounds of discussion, all agreed to limit the festival to mere rituals.

The lack of spectators, however, failed to dampen the grandeur of the visual spectacle. The Pandi Melam led by maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar enthralled the festival, which was live streamed by many channels. Thiruvambadi temple only paraded only one elephant, but Paramekavu Devi temple brought 15 jumbos and Kudamattom, the change of colourful parasols in quick succession, added to the grandeur.

“We are forced to limit festivities in view of the pandemic situation. But many artists complained that spectators are real fuel for them. We hope these dark clouds will vanish by next year,” said G Rajesh, secretary of the Paramekavu, one of the lead temples participating in the Pooram.

The largest cultural pageant of the state, Pooram was started in the late 18th century by erstwhile King of Kochi, Sakthan Thamburan. Every year, the festival is held at Vadukunathan temple in Thrissur. But last year, it was not held in view of the pandemic situation. Usually, more than two million devotees take part in the 10-day celebration, which culminates with a musical ensemble and grand fireworks. It is also a major tourist attraction of the state. But over the last two years, pandemic has taken sheen out of the festival.