Threat letter: High alert on railway stations across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Railway officials sounded a high alert and Government Railway Police (GRP) inspected several railway stations across the state on Monday, following a letter threatening to blow up Hapur and other railway stations in Uttar Pradesh, was received by station superintendent of Hapur Railway station on Saturday
GRP personnel are taking all measures to ensure safety of passengers at the railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Railway officials sounded a high alert and Government Railway Police (GRP) inspected several railway stations across the state on Monday, following a letter threatening to blow up Hapur and other railway stations in Uttar Pradesh, was received by station superintendent of Hapur Railway station on Saturday.

The local police and the GRP officials inspected the Hapur railway station, however, no explosives were found on its premises and vicinity.

Commenting on the letter, additional director general (Railways) Piyush Anand said, “A threat was made to blow of Hapur and several other railway station across UP. The threat letter appears to be a hoax, but we are taking every measure to avoid any possibility of such incident.”

“The GRP have also lodged a case regarding the matter and is trying to trace the origin of the letter. Other agencies of UP police have also been approached by the GRP for support in the investigation,” he said.

The railway officials claimed that caution is being taken considering the ongoing festive season. “GRP personnel across the state are on alert in view of the festive season. We are taking all measures to ensure safety of passengers at the railway stations,” said Anand.

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
