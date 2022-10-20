Home / Cities / Others / Three Allahabad University students booked in extortion case

Three Allahabad University students booked in extortion case

others
Published on Oct 20, 2022 10:34 PM IST

According to the complaint, filed by contractor Ashish Tripathi, the accused students threatened him saying that they would obstruct beautification work if the money is not paid to them.

Accused students allegedly misbehaved with labourers (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
Accused students allegedly misbehaved with labourers (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Three students of Allahabad University (AU) have been booked for allegedly demanding 50 lakh in extortion money from a contractor carrying out beautification work in the varsity.

According to the complaint, filed by contractor Ashish Tripathi, the accused students threatened him saying that they would obstruct beautification work of Nirala Art Gallery if the money is not paid to them.

The complainant also said that the accused students misbehaved with labourers working for him. Following the complaint, police booked the three students -- Sikandar, Siddarth Yadav, and Parth Dwivedi -- under relevant IPC sections.

“Further probe is underway,” said Ram Mohan Rai, SHO of Colonelganj police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out