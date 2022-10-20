Three Allahabad University students booked in extortion case

PRAYAGRAJ: Three students of Allahabad University (AU) have been booked for allegedly demanding ₹50 lakh in extortion money from a contractor carrying out beautification work in the varsity.

According to the complaint, filed by contractor Ashish Tripathi, the accused students threatened him saying that they would obstruct beautification work of Nirala Art Gallery if the money is not paid to them.

The complainant also said that the accused students misbehaved with labourers working for him. Following the complaint, police booked the three students -- Sikandar, Siddarth Yadav, and Parth Dwivedi -- under relevant IPC sections.

“Further probe is underway,” said Ram Mohan Rai, SHO of Colonelganj police station.