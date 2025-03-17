Three arrested for molesting a woman in Mirzapur forest

Police arrested three men allegedly involved in the molestation of an 18-year-old woman in Songarha forest under Halia police station area of Mirzapur district on Monday, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The arrested were identified as Pintu Pal, Deepak Bhatt and Vivek Pal, while a fourth accused is on the run.

Police said that a video went viral on social media on March 16, which showed the three men misbehaving with the woman. Taking suo motu cognizance of the video, police started an investigation that revealed involvement of four persons, said additional superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Om Praksh Singh.

A case under sections 75 (advances involving unwelcome physical contacts and sexual overtures), 76 (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) of BNS against four accused and 67A IT Act regarding the incident, said the police.

On March 17, information was received that the main accused of the incident, Pintu Pal, is hiding in the jungle of Muraliya. Acting on the information, a joint police team of SOG, surveillance and Police Station Halia reached the spot, said Singh.

He said that the accused Pintu Pal, a resident of Songarha under Police Station Halia, tried to flee and opened fire at police. Police returned the fire and after an encounter, the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He was arrested and taken to the District Hospital Mirzapur.

The other two accused related to the incident Deepak Bhatt and Vivek Pal have been taken into custody from other places and are being questioned.