Three Chennai women who attended weddings in Lucknow to steal valuables nabbed

LUCKNOW A gang of three Chennai-based women, which was allegedly involved in stealing jewellery and other valuables from people during weddings, was held in Lucknow on Thursday.

The arrested women have been identified as 35-year-old Roja, 25-year-old Nandini, and 32-year-old Aarti, according to the press note shared by the police. “These women were active in Lucknow and frequently attended weddings. They used to dress nicely to blend in with the crowd and be friendly with other women. Seeking the right opportunity, they would steal gold jewelleries, purses, and other valuables,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP, Central.

On Thursday, the three accused were held from Ketali Mela at Jhulelal park in Lucknow. Police recovered three gold chains from their possession. “Based on the complaints, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 379 (punishment for theft) at Hasanganj police station on Wednesday. After their arrest, another IPC section -- 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) -- was added to the FIR,” added the press note.

The other members of the gang are also being traced, added the DCP.