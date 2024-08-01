Three dead after lightning strike in Chandauli dist

Four people, including three young women and a child, died after lightning struck two different villages in the Chakarghatta police station area of Chandauli district on Tuesday afternoon. For Representation Only (File)

Police said that a group of 14 labourers from Chaura Khas village in Sonbhadra district had come two days ago to plant paddy in the fields of Surendra Jaiswal, a resident of Barwadih village in the Chakarghatta police station area.The deceased Pooja (20) and Neha (19) were planting paddy when lightning struck them.

At the same time, Shivkumari Yadav (54) died on the spot due to lightning while planting paddy in the fields of Devduttpur village. The fourth incident occurred in Sonwar village, where 12-year-old Alfaz Ali died due to lightning while playing in the courtyard.

Chakarghatta police station in-charge Inspector Dhirendra Pratap Singh said that the bodies of all four victims have been sent for post-mortem. There was panic among the locals.