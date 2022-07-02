Three electrocuted, two others injured in Koraon, Prayagraj

Three persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were electrocuted after they touched an electric pole through which electric current was flowing, on Friday. Two others suffered burns in the incident which took place in Garha village, under the trans-Yamuna Koraon police station region of the district.

Alleging negligence by the electricity department, villagers blocked the road for a few hours. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged villagers.

A group of villagers were standing close to an electric pole on Friday morning when five of them came in contact with the pole and got electrocuted. Panic prevailed following the incident and villagers immediately called the local power department staff to stop electricity supply in the area. However, by the time the supply was stopped, three villagers had died while two others had suffered serious burn injuries.

Those who died were identified as Ashok Kumar (35), Gunda (33) and his son Deepanshu (9). Police reached the spot on receiving the information but villagers staged a road blockade. They alleged that electric current came in the pole due to negligence of the power department. They demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased persons. Senior administrative officials also reached the spot and pacified the enraged kin.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said, “Bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured persons have been admitted to hospital for treatment.”