Three enroute to Kumbh killed in accident on Bundelkhand Expressway

Three people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a car crash on the Bundelkhand Expressway on Tuesday morning, said the Banda police. The victims, all residents of Rajasthan, were en route to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela when their vehicle was rear-ended by a speeding SUV. For representation only

The incident occurred around 7 am when a group of six friends traveling in a car were forced to pull over after one of them, Rakesh Soni, began feeling unwell. Soni, who was seated next to the driver, experienced severe nausea, prompting the driver, Hinglaj Charan, 32, to stop and offer him water. While they were still stationary, a fast-moving Safari car struck them from behind.

Three individuals—Rakesh Sharma, 25, who had been sleeping in the back seat, along with Hinglal and Rakesh Soni, 24, who had stepped out of the car—were killed in the accident. The three surviving passengers—Hanumant Banta, Ram Kishan, and Dharmendra—sustained serious injuries, with Ram Kishan suffering a spinal injury.

The group of friends had begun their journey from Jasnagar Lilia in Medta City, Rajasthan, on Sunday evening, intending to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

While the SUV passengers who hail from Madhya Pradesh have also sustained injuries. The injured included Ashok Kumar, Dinesh Soni, Kusum, Pushpa and Suman.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Circle officer of Attara Praveen Kumar said that one of the injured has been referred to the Banda medical college and rest were undergoing treatment at the government medical facility in Shivrampur in Chitrakoot.